Texas mom accused of shooting her four children, killing two

ANGLETON, Texas (AP/Court TV) — A Texas mother has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting all four of her children inside a vehicle, killing two of them, according to Brazoria County authorities.

The 31-year-old mother, identified as Oninda Romelus, is being charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held on a $14 million bond, said Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman.

Two of the children, ages 13 and 3, were fatally shot inside a vehicle Saturday. The other children, ages 8 and 9, are in “stable condition” after being flown by a medical helicopter to a Houston-area hospital, Stallman said.

The children’s mother called 911 to alert authorities after the shooting, Stallman said. Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene, he added. When asked why she called 911, Romelus told investigators she didn’t call 911 but instead called “the devil,” according to court documents.

“It is impossible to make sense of a senseless tragedy like this, but we will do everything we can to seek justice for these children,” Stallman said.