Texas teen missing since Christmas Eve, last seen searching vehicle

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Court TV) — A 19-year-old has been missing since Christmas Eve after she was last seen leaving her home on foot, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen leaving her residence in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring Drive in San Antonio at approximately 6:58 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. Video footage from that morning shows an unknown individual, believed to be Olmos, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item before the footage ends.

Investigators believe she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location. The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Olmos’ mother told authorities her daughter normally goes for a morning walk but became concerned when she did not return within a reasonable amount of time.

Olmos is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue and black hoodie, light blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

