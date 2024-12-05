The Case Against Brian Walshe | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 4:33 PM, December 5, 2024
This episode of the Court TV Podcast delves into the disappearance of Ana Walshe and the subsequent legal case against her husband, Brian Walshe. The investigation reveals troubling evidence, including Brian’s suspicious internet searches, alleged lies to law enforcement, and financial crimes. The episode examines the prosecution’s case and the unfolding legal drama surrounding Ana’s presumed murder.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

