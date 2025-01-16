The Case of Tracey Nix | Closing Arguments Podcast

In this episode of Closing Arguments Podcast, Vinnie Politan broke down the sad facts behind the case of Tracey Nix, a Florida grandmother who had two grandchildren die in her care. In 2021, her 16-month-old grandson drowned while she slept. In 2022, she left her 7-month-old granddaughter in a hot car, leading to the child’s death. And, WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s accused stalker declared himself “guilty as charged” upon entering court.

This episode of Closing Arguments Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.