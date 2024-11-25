The Deadly Game | Accomplice to Murder Podcast

Lorenzen Wright, a hometown hero and NBA star, was found murdered in a wooded area in Memphis, TN, ten days after he was reported missing. His murder remained unsolved for years until alleged accomplice Jimmy Martin disclosed the location of the murder weapon, implicating Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, and her yardman, Billy Ray Turner. The defense maintains that Turner is innocent and suggests that Martin is the true culprit, noting that Martin’s deal with prosecutors raises questions about his credibility and motives.

