Ahmaud Arbery was jogging when three white men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, assumed he was a burglar, chased him down, and shot him multiple times. Cellphone video captured by Arbery’s assailants proved to the jury that these men were not the heroes they claimed to be. This episode examines the murder case, trial proceedings, and the fight for justice for Ahmaud, as the men were found guilty in his murder.

