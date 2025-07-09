Trial date set for realtor accused of holding women as ‘sex slaves’

MILWAUKEE (Court TV) — A Milwaukee realtor accused of holding women captive as sex slaves will face trial early next year.

Austin Chronister, 38, appeared in court Wednesday for a motion hearing on charges of human trafficking, false imprisonment and two counts of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors allege Chronister held two women captive and sexually assaulted them, branding them with “slave tattoos” and assigning them “slave numbers.”

MORE | Man accused of holding women captive as ‘sex slaves’ ordered to stand trial

During Wednesday’s hearing, the defense argued for more clarity on the trafficking charges. The state responded that the allegations primarily involve harboring.

The judge set a jury trial date for January 26, 2026, with a motion hearing and final pre-trial date scheduled for November 6, 2025.

All discovery in the case must be completed by August 25.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.