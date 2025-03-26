Sex Slave Assault Trial: Austin Chronister Ordered to Stand Trial

Austin Chronister is facing multiple charges for allegedly holding two women captive and sexually assaulting them. The alleged victims told investigators they signed "BDSM contracts" but were ultimately subjected to instances of nonconsensual sex. (3 MORE

Assault, Sex Crimes

Sex Slave Assault Trial: Austin Chronister Ordered to Stand Trial

Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Sentenced For Shooting

Actor Gary Busey In Court for Sexual Contact Charges

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Closing Arguments

Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee Files to Withdraw From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

"Should I Run?": Jason Levesque to Daughter After Shooting Kyle Violette

Jason Levesque: "I Blanked Out When I Fired the First Shot"

Detective: Levesque Suggested Exhaustion Led to Him Shooting Neighbor

Cyber Attack Forces Delay In Bad Blood Shooting Trial

Jason Levesque's Daughter Testifies With Emotional Support Bunny

Diddy's Defense Claims CNN Altered Cassie Assault Video

