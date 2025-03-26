Man accused of holding women captive as ‘sex slaves’ ordered to stand trial

MILWAUKEE (Court TV) — A Milwaukee County court official ruled there was probable cause to suspect a local realtor held two women captive and sexually assaulted them, ordering him to stand trial.

Austin Chronister is charged with human trafficking, false imprisonment and two counts of second-degree assault.

At a preliminary hearing last week, two investigators testified that the alleged victims, identified in court documents as JKP and AEK, were in consensual BDSM relationships with Chronister, having signed “BDSM contracts” agreeing to live with him and other women in a residence referred to as “the House of St. Pierre.”

The terms of their relationship included serving Chronister’s sexual desires, upkeep of the home, and participation in “sex parties” involving Chronister and guests. JKP, whom the defense identified as a nurse, lived with Chronister for more than six years.

But the investigators testified that the women were subjected to instances of nonconsensual sex — or what the witnesses called “punishment sex” — and extreme acts of violence if they resisted Chronister or tried to leave the home. AEK told authorities Chronister beat her so badly she had bruises on her eyes and face for days. Another time, the woman told authorities Chronister threatened to inject her with a substance that would put her in a coma.

Chronister’s defense pressed the witnesses for dates and details to distinguish between their unconventional yet consensual lifestyle and Chronister’s alleged criminal conduct. Investigator Susan Blomme with the Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office testified that AEK’s coworkers observed injuries to her face and appeared to be in a situation that was “beyond her control.” Blomme, however, testified she was unaware that AEK allegedly bragged about the injuries to her eyes to others in the BDSM community, according to Chronister’s lawyer, Nicole Muller.

Milwaukee Police Detective Michael Walker testified that JKP said she wanted to leave the relationship because she didn’t like the other women Chronister was bringing into the home. When JKP tried to leave, Chronister allegedly put her in a headlock, smashed her head on the floor, then forced intercourse on her while she was unconscious.

In a criminal complaint, JKP told investigators that the women in the home “had the same slave tattoo of a beetle holding a poppy flower.” In addition to a tattoo, JKP claimed Chronister “assigned them slave numbers.” AEK told investigators they were required to wear a collar to remind them they were “being evaluated for service.”

Chronister is due back in court April 10 for an arraignment where he is expected to enter a plea on the charges.