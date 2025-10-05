TX v. Darriynn Brown: Snatched in the Night Murder Trial

DALLAS (Court TV) — A Texas man is facing life in prison if convicted of kidnapping and murdering a 4-year-old boy.

Darriynn Brown, now 22, is accused of kidnapping Cash Gernon in May 2021 and stabbing him to death. He faces charges of capital murder, kidnapping and burglary.

According to an arrest report, home surveillance footage allegedly shows Gernon being taken from his crib as he was sleeping by an unknown male at about 5:00 am on May 15. Nearly two hours later, a 911 caller reported finding an unresponsive child lying in a puddle of blood in the street eight blocks away. By 11:00 am, Gernon was reported missing.

According to the Associated Press, Gernon and his twin brother were staying with their father and his girlfriend, Monica Sherrod, when he disappeared. Sherrod identified Brown in the surveillance video.

In 2021, Brown’s defense team told KDFW that he had recently been released from a mental health facility before the murder and suffered from hallucinations. They claim Brown was in a trance-like state at the time of the murder, reported KDFW.

In 2022, Brown was found incompetent to stand trial. In Jan. 2025, a judge declared him competent.

Brown’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 6 with jury selection.