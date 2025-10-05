Victim to Verdict Banner The Idaho Four

TX v. Darriynn Brown: Snatched in the Night Murder Trial

Posted at 3:00 AM, October 5, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

DALLAS (Court TV) — A Texas man is facing life in prison if convicted of kidnapping and murdering a 4-year-old boy.

Darriynn Brown, now 22, is accused of kidnapping Cash Gernon in May 2021 and stabbing him to death. He faces charges of capital murder, kidnapping and burglary.

Darriynn Brown mugshot

This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.  (Dallas County Jail)

According to an arrest report, home surveillance footage allegedly shows Gernon being taken from his crib as he was sleeping by an unknown male at about 5:00 am on May 15. Nearly two hours later, a 911 caller reported finding an unresponsive child lying in a puddle of blood in the street eight blocks away. By 11:00 am, Gernon was reported missing.

According to the Associated Press, Gernon and his twin brother were staying with their father and his girlfriend, Monica Sherrod, when he disappeared. Sherrod identified Brown in the surveillance video.

In 2021, Brown’s defense team told KDFW that he had recently been released from a mental health facility before the murder and suffered from hallucinations. They claim Brown was in a trance-like state at the time of the murder, reported KDFW.

In 2022, Brown was found incompetent to stand trial. In Jan. 2025, a judge declared him competent.

Brown’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 6 with jury selection.

More In:

Related Stories

A concerned looking young woman looks on in court. She wears a black suit and a slick bun.

Kouri Richins asks for bail, claims prosecutors hid key evidence

Kouri Richins' attorneys say prosecutors withheld information about an interview with a witness that 'eviscerates' their case. More

Thomas Brown is taken into custody

Arrest made in murders of teens who were camping near Mount Ord

Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, were killed while camping in May. Authorities announced the arrest of 31-year-old Thomas Brown. More

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17.
play button

Teen Girls Killed By Alleged Stalker: Murder or Hit-and-Run Accident?

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, both 17, were fatally struck by an SUV allegedly driven by a boy, 17, suspected of stalking one of them. More

TOP STORIES

A concerned looking young woman looks on in court. She wears a black suit and a slick bun.