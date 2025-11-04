rachel wade iwak

TX v. Uriah Urick: Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial

Posted at 11:51 AM, November 4, 2025
GALVESTON, Texas (Court TV) — An 18-year-old is standing trial in Texas on charges that he murdered and robbed his girlfriend’s grandmother.

booking photos of Uriah Urick and Tara King

Uriah Urick and Tara King are charged with the murder of Tammy King. (Galveston County Sheriff’s Office)

Uriah Lee Urick Jr, 18, is charged with capital murder and credit card abuse for the murder of Tammy King on Feb. 5, 2025.

Investigators say King was found shot to death in her home, which appeared to have been ransacked, KPRC reported. The victim’s purse had been emptied, gun safes were open, and her body was covered with numerous sheets.

The victim’s boyfriend told investigators that before her death, King had been arguing with her granddaughter, Tara King, about skipping school, KTRK reported.

Both Tara and Urick were arrested together in Laredo, Texas, on Feb. 9.

A third suspect, Travis Hodge, 36, was arrested after investigators say he drove the couple to Laredo to evade law enforcement. When Hodge was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and a gun believed to be the murder weapon in Tammy’s death.

Hodge pleaded guilty to the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; he is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2026. He faces 99 years to life in prison.

Tara was found competent to stand trial in August; her trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, 2026.

The weapon allegedly used to kill Tammy King was found in the possession of Travis Hodge. (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)
