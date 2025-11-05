Travis Hodge Details Helping Uriah Urick and Tara King Flee

- Watch Live
Meth dealer Travis Hodge testified that he helped murder suspects Uriah Urick and Tara King flee toward Mexico. Hodges said Urick offered $1,000 for the ride and admitted the killing wasn't self-defense due to the position of the body. (11/5/25) MORE
