Unknown DNA in the Idaho Student Murders | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Vinnie Politan delves into the discovery of unknown DNA evidence at the scene of the Idaho student murders. This new DNA finding raises questions about its possible impact on the case against Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect. Vinnie examines how this evidence could influence the defense’s strategy and the prosecution’s approach, considering the challenges it brings in linking Kohberger to the crime scene.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.