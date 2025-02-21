Trial & Error Sundays

Unknown DNA in the Idaho Student Murders | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 2:16 PM, February 21, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Vinnie Politan delves into the discovery of unknown DNA evidence at the scene of the Idaho student murders. This new DNA finding raises questions about its possible impact on the case against Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect. Vinnie examines how this evidence could influence the defense’s strategy and the prosecution’s approach, considering the challenges it brings in linking Kohberger to the crime scene.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

 

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

More In:

Related Stories

Bryan Kohberger DNA
play button

Judge Allows Evidence of DNA Found on Knife Sheath in Bryan Kohberger Case

In a major ruling, Judge Steven Hippler has declined to throw out key evidence in the case against Bryan Kohberger. More

bryan kohberger appears in court

Judge denies Bryan Kohberger’s motions to suppress DNA evidence

The defense previously argued the process by which investigators obtained their DNA samples violated Bryan Kohberger's constitutional rights. More

wide shot of a courtroom
play button

Jury Will See DNA Evidence Kohberger Wanted Kept Out of Trial

Bryan Kohberger defense motion to keep evidence of DNA found on knife sheath kept out of trial has been denied by a judge. More

TOP STORIES

Luigi Mangione appears in court
erik and lyle menendez booking photos