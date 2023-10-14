Van der Sloot expected to plead guilty in Holloway extortion case

Posted at 9:29 PM, October 13, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Court records filed Friday indicate Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother.

Joran van der Sloot's U.S. booking photo.

Joran van der Sloot’s U.S. booking photo. (Shelby County Jail)

A federal judge set an Oct. 18 plea and sentencing hearing for van der Sloot in Birmingham, Alabama. He had previously entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Emails sent to van der Sloot’s attorney and a spokeswoman for federal prosecutors were not immediately returned Friday evening

Van der Sloot was extradited to Alabama from Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year sentence after confessing to killing a Peruvian woman in 2010.

Holloway went missing during a high school graduation trip with classmates to Aruba. The Alabama teen was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, a student at an international school on the island. The mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and was detained for questioning but no charges were filed in the case.

A judge declared Holloway dead but her body has never been found.

U.S. prosecutors say that in 2010, van der Sloot sought money from Beth Holloway to disclose the location of her daughter’s body. A grand jury indicted him that year.

Beth Holloway, mother of Natalie Holloway
FILE - Beth Holloway, mother of Natalie Holloway, enters the Hugo L. Black United States Courthouse, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. Court records filed Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, indicate Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, intends to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of trying to extort money from the missing teen’s mother. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
  • Beth Holloway, mother of Natalie Holloway
  • Beth Holloway, mother of Natalie Holloway
  • Joran van der Sloot is driven away from prison in a police vehicle.
  • Joran van der Sloot is driven away from prison in a police vehicle.
  • Joran van der Sloot is driven away from prison in a police vehicle.
  • Joran van der Sloot is driven away from prison in a police vehicle.
  • Joran van der Sloot in 2012.
  • combo image of joran van der sloot and natalee holloway missing person poster
  • Joran van der Sloot enters his family's car.
  • Missing person poster for Natalee Holloway on a pole with beach in background
  • Close-up photo of Joran Van Der Sloot

More In:

Related Stories

Van der Sloot Intends to Plead Guilty in Holloway Extortion Case

Joran van der Sloot, prime suspect in 2005 disappearance of teen Natalee Holloway, is expected to plead guilty to federal extortion charges. More

Joran van der Sloot is driven away from prison in a police vehicle.

Judge grants delay in trial of Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway case

Joran van der Sloot is charged with trying to extort money Natalee Holloway's mother in exchange for revealing where to find her remains. More

Joran van der Sloot's U.S. booking photo.

Joran van der Sloot granted deadline extension in extortion case

By KATIE McLAUGHLIN BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Court TV) — A judge has granted a motion filed by Joran van der Sloot's attorney seeking an extension on... More

TRENDING

Victim to Verdict promo
screen grab of an article in a large monitor on set with a stamp saying
Chad Daybell sits during a court hearing

LATEST NEWS

Joran van der Sloot's U.S. booking photo.
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the
split screen photo showing smiling couple on the left and a mugshot on the right

SCRIPPS NEWS

Joran van der Sloot to plead guilty in Natalee Holloway case
Federal agents seize cocaine load worth $35 million off Puerto Rico
Sex offender accused of offering money and candy to get teens in motel