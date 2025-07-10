WA man charged in abortion pill case expected in court

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (Court TV) — A former nurse practitioner in Washington state accused of raping his mistress and forcing abortion pills inside her is due in court Friday, according to court records.

David Coots, 43, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree rape, tampering with a witness and five counts of violation of a court order. Court documents reveal Coots and the alleged victim met in January 2023 when she went to his office for an appointment as a patient.

The alleged victim told police she had a positive pregnancy test a year later. Days after the positive test, she claims Coots inserted a pill inside her without her knowledge while having consensual sex. She went to the emergency room after finding a “white round pill on the toilet paper the size of an Altoid.” She immediately texted Coots and asked what it was, to which he eventually told her he “put four pills inside her” that “cause miscarriages,” stated a probable cause affidavit. The alleged victim went to the emergency room, where a rape kit was performed.

The woman filed a protection order against Coots. He was arrested on March 11, 2024, after violating the conditions when he showed up where she was staying with gifts and a letter. He was later released on a $500,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, which he was permitted to remove last month, according to The News Tribune.

Coots’ wife, Melissa Coots, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted witness tampering and was given a two-year deferred sentence last summer. Prosecutors accused her of trying to pay the alleged victim off.

A last-minute plea hearing was added to Friday’s docket ahead of David Coots’ scheduled jury trial.