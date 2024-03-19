Nurse practitioner accused of rape, giving mistress abortion pills

Posted at 11:13 AM, March 19, 2024
GIG HARBOR, Wash. (Court TV) — A nurse practitioner in Washington state is accused of raping his mistress and giving her abortion pills, according to court documents obtained by Court TV.

David Benjamin Coots, 42, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree assault and rape. He was arrested March 11 after violating a protection order.

Coots and the unidentified alleged victim first met in Jan. 2023 when she went to his office for an appointment as patient, states a probable cause affidavit. They began dating in Sept. when Coots told her he was getting a divorce from his wife, Melissa Coots.

The alleged victim told police that she had a positive pregnancy test on Jan. 20, 2024, and Coots was “overly supportive” of the pregnancy. Six days later, she claims Coots gave her coffee and was insistent that she drink it. Later that evening, she said he asked multiple times about her drinking the coffee during a phone call and “how it tasted.”

The next day, she said Coots was “abnormally aggressive” during sex and wouldn’t let her use the restroom afterwards. When he left, she found a “white round pill on the toilet paper the size of an Altoid.” She immediately texted Coots and asked what it was, to which he eventually told her he “put four pills inside her” that “cause miscarriages,” states a probable cause affidavit. The alleged victim went to the emergency room, where a rape kit was performed.

In the days after, Coots allegedly offered her money and apologized profusely. Melissa Coots is also accused of contacting the woman and showing up at her house to convince her to not contact authorities. Following that incident, the woman checked into a hotel and filed a restraining order.

On March 11, Coots allegedly showed up where the woman was staying with gifts and a letter. He was arrested that day. He was later released on a $500,000 bond. Melissa Coots is also charged with tampering with a witness, reports PEOPLE.

 

