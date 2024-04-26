Alleged Pizza Attacker: Will He KNEAD a Lawyer?

- Watch Live
A Florida man named Joseph was making homemade pizza when he became enraged by his roommate, Elvis's, coughing. He struck Elvis in the back of the head with a wad of pizza dough. We wanna know: Is Joseph going to KNEAD a lawyer? (4/22/24)
