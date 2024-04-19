Pets and the City: Man Busted for Owning Exotic Animal in Brooklyn

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
See ya later, alligator! A man faces criminal charges after neighbors reported an alligator on the loose. It was actually a subspecies known as a "dwarf caiman," and there was confusion because they're allowed in the state but not the city. (4/16/24)
Do you want to continue watching?