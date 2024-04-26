The Tortured Police Department (Sergeant's Version)

Police department goes viral over Facebook post breaking down Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department." They gave their professional analysis of song lyrics. (e.g. "Throwin' spikes in the road... You can't, we can!") (4/24/24)

Splitscreen of Vinnie's Court TV pic and him playing pickleball.

Would You Rather Have Vinnie as Your Lawyer or Pickleball Partner?

Friendship bracelets made by Lauren.

Surveillance footage of woman with a Smurf-like complexion.

'Smurfette' Wanted for Attacking Elderly Shopper at Grocery Store

GFX about pizza attack.

Alleged Pizza Attacker: Will He KNEAD a Lawyer?

Good Samaritans rescue man after car bursts into flames.

Good Samaritans Save Man From Burning Car

Lisa Nacrelli sits with attorneys at the counsel table in court.

Nacrelli Defense Fights to Toss Charges Days Before Trial Begins

Corn chips in a bowl.

Teen Banned From Prom for Bringing Two Corn Chips to School

Woman brings dead uncle into a bank.

Bankin' at Bernie's: Woman Wheels Dead Uncle Into Bank to Get Loan

Pets and the City: Man Busted for Owning Exotic Animal in Brooklyn

A horse on a train platform.

Horse with No Train: Thoroughbred Trots Along Platform Among Commuters

Split screen of a bird and a police car.

Everybody's Heard About the Bird (Who Mimicked a Police Siren)

The inside of a church.

Male Prostitute ODs on Erectile Dysfunction Drugs at Priest's Orgy

