Bankin' at Bernie's: Woman Wheels Dead Uncle Into Bank to Get Loan

A woman brought her uncle to a Rio de Janeiro bank with her to co-sign on a loan. The problem was, the man had died a few hours before. The woman could be seen trying to hold up the man's head and coaxing him to sign the loan documents. (4/17/24)

Latest Videos

Corn chips in a bowl.

Teen Banned From Prom for Bringing Two Corn Chips to School

Woman brings dead uncle into a bank.

Bankin' at Bernie's: Woman Wheels Dead Uncle Into Bank to Get Loan

Pets and the City: Man Busted for Owning Exotic Animal in Brooklyn

A horse on a train platform.

Horse with No Train: Thoroughbred Trots Along Platform Among Commuters

Split screen of a bird and a police car.

Everybody's Heard About the Bird (Who Mimicked a Police Siren)

The inside of a church.

Male Prostitute ODs on Erectile Dysfunction Drugs at Priest's Orgy

Goat on a ledge.

This Rescue Story is the G.O.A.T.

Hospital employee points at ceiling.

Shocking Body Cam Video: Suspect Attempts Escape Via Hospital Ceiling

Wanted post on Facebook describing a suspect.

Suspect Trolls Cops When Facebook Post Mentions His Receding Hairline

melody johnson appears in court

Woman Enters Plea Agreement for Poisoning Airman Husband's Coffee

A Woman sits in a blazer with an id tag clipped to it

Actress Angie Harmon Says Instacart Driver Killed Her Dog

Deobra Redden, who attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus, appeared in court today and was given a Sept. 3 trial date.

Deobra Redden, Man Who Attacked Judge, Gets September Trial Date

MORE VIDEOS