Car Thief Returns Victim's Mom's Ashes: Early Mother's Day Miracle?

In what might be an early Mother's Day miracle, a thief stole a Florida man's custom Dodge Charger, but returned the ashes of his mother, which were in the cupholder. Sadly, the car hasn't been returned but he's relieved to have the ashes. (5/10/24)
