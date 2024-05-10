Man Calls 911 Because He Wants Someone to Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Him

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In today's edition of "I'm Not Crying, You're Crying," a Boston man called 911 saying he wanted someone to sing "Happy Birthday" to him, so police officers showed up at his door with candles and a muffin and sang to him! (5/10/24)
Do you want to continue watching?