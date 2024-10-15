Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Weeks before parole eligibility, Susan Smith disciplined behind bars

Posted at 11:15 AM, October 15, 2024 and last updated 12:00 PM, October 15, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

GREENWOOD, S.C. (Court TV) — Weeks before she becomes eligible for parole, convicted killer Susan Smith is facing disciplinary action for her behavior behind bars.

Susan Smith booking photo

Susan Smith was convicted of murdering her two young sons, Michael and Alex. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Smith was convicted of an internal disciplinary charge of “communicating with a victim and/or witness” while at Leath Correctional Institution, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Chrysti Shain, SCDC’s director of communications, told Court TV that on Aug. 26, Smith was charged with the violation after using the telephone to speak to a documentary filmmaker about her crimes. During the calls, Smith allegedly agreed to give the filmmaker contact information for friends and family, including her former husband.

According to Shain, inmates in custody “are not allowed to do interviews on the telephone or in person,” though they may write letters.

MORE | Exclusive: Susan Smith’s ex forgives but wants her to stay in prison

Smith killed her two young sons, Michael, 3, and Alexander, 14 months, in Oct. 1994. Though she initially claimed to have been carjacked, she was later convicted of the boys’ murders after admitting she strapped them into their car seats and allowed the vehicle to roll into a Union County lake. She was sentenced to life in prison.

The incident report, obtained by Court TV, says that some of Smith’s conversations with the filmmaker, whose name is redacted, centered on details of the murders themselves, including “what was in the trunk of the car when it went into the water and her plans to jump from a bridge while holding the boys but one woke up.”

During the conversations, Smith and the filmmaker talk about ways to get paid for a potential documentary. The incident report notes that the filmmaker deposited money into Smith’s account for “Calls and Canteen,” a violation of policy.

Smith was convicted of the disciplinary charge on Oct. 3 and, beginning on Oct. 4, lost her telephone, tablet and canteen privileges for 90 days. The officer’s recommendation in the report was that her phone privileges be permanently revoked.

On Nov. 4, Smith will become eligible for parole, but a parole board will determine whether she will be released. No hearing date has been scheduled, but Court TV will bring you the hearing when it happens. Smith’s ex-husband, David Smith, said in an exclusive interview with Court TV last month that he will fight for her to remain behind bars.

More In:

Related Stories

susan smith booking photo

Susan Smith Convicted of Disciplinary Charge in Prison

Weeks before she's eligible for parole for killing her two children, Susan Smith was disciplined for an interview she did with a filmmaker. More

Splitscreen of a female news anchor on-set and the man she's interviewing.

Court TV Exclusive: Susan Smith’s Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence

Susan Smith's ex reveals how he feels about her possibly being released from prison after serving 30 years for killing their sons. More

Side by side image of Julie Grant interviewing David Smith

Exclusive: Susan Smith’s ex forgives but wants her to stay in prison

As Susan Smith's parole eligibility nears, her ex-husband sat down with Court TV to talk about what he would say to her and the parole... More

TRENDING

Richard Allen court arrival.
Scott Peterson's status hearing at San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Tues., March 12, 2024.
photos of Lori Vallow Daybell and her son Colby Ryan

LATEST NEWS

mugshot of Richard Allen
alex murdaugh appears in court
Female mug shot; woman wears green prison garb

SCRIPPS NEWS