Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

Court TV Exclusive: Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence

Speaking exclusively to Court TV's Julie Grant, Susan Smith's ex-husband revealed how he feels about his ex-wife possibly being released from prison after serving 30 years for murdering their 2 toddler boys. (9/13/24) MORE

Court TV, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Splitscreen of a female news anchor on-set and the man she's interviewing.

Court TV Exclusive: Susan Smith's Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence

Elderly woman in glasses and prison garb listens in court.

Donna Adelson Makes Last Court Appearance Before Murder Trial

Middle-aged, blonde male witness raises his right hand to swear in.

Shaver's Current Husband: I Never Asked Wife About the Body in Yard

Elderly female defendant in a purple prison jumper sits at defense table.

Donna Adelson Back in Court: Judge Addresses Outstanding Motions

Deobra Redden Pleads Guilty

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Defendant Suddenly Pleads Guilty

Law clerk Michael Lasso

Law Clerk Who Helped Judge Who Was Being Attacked Takes the Stand

Graphic of a man lunging at a judge and splitscreen of a defendant at the defense table and a female witness on the stand.

'I Didn't Think I Was Gonna Get Out of There': Judge Describes Attack

Man in an orange prison jumper is wheeled into court in a wheelchair.

Darrell Brooks Back in Court, Cries in Front of Judge

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

The back of a female defendant's head as she sits in court.

Report: Sarah Boone Retains Her 9th Attorney

News anchor holds a microphone.

Matt Johnson Talks About His Jailhouse Interview with Robert Telles

Elderly woman at defense table wears a purple prison jumper.

Donna Adelson Hearing: Lawyers Argue Motions Ahead of Sept. 17 Trial

MORE VIDEOS