Woman accused of killing husband with acid amidst divorce proceedings

Posted at 9:26 AM, August 26, 2025
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly dousing her sleeping husband with acid, resulting in his death.

Chuanying He, 50, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability in the death of Robert Heyden.

Chuanying He booking photo

Chuanying He (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

He called 911 on Aug. 21 and stated that she had “harmed” her husband, according to an affidavit obtained by Court TV. Officers with New Port Richey police said they found Heyden in a locked bedroom, screaming for help. Bodycam video reportedly showed the bedroom door barricaded with a wooden bar and wire.

Inside the room, an officer observed liquid covering the floor and bed, and Heyden appearing to be suffering from extensive chemical burns. Heyden told officers that his wife had tried to kill him several times.

Heyden was transported to Tampa General in critical condition. He died days later, according to Scripps News Tampa Bay. He allegedly told officers she had doused Heyden with sulfuric acid.

According to court records, the couple was involved in divorce proceedings.

