Woman accused of murdering husband outside court amid divorce

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The estranged wife of a Mississippi man is in custody after she allegedly shot and killed him outside a courthouse following the conclusion of divorce proceedings between the two, authorities said.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the entryway of the Pearl River County Chancery Court in Poplarville, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was identified as James Ray Saucier, 62. His wife, Tanya Saucier, 49, was apprehended after the shooting and is being held at the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center in Poplarville on a charge of murder.

James Saucier’s attorney, Don Rafferty, said the couple’s divorce proceedings had just ended when gunfire broke out.

“I was handling some paperwork when things went crossways,” Rafferty told WLOX-TV.

Tanya Saucier’s attorney, state Rep. Jansen Owen, a Republican from Hattiesburg, said he was walking out of the building when his client opened fire.

“Basically, I left the courthouse and she opened fire. I did ultimately subdue her at which point she made threats against me,” Owen said. “I administered first aid as best I could to Mr. Saucier.”

Family member Johanna Peterson told WVUE-TV the family is distraught by what happened.

“It’s confusing for us, tragic,” Peterson said. “The family is in shock, as well as frustrated and enraged.”

Court documents show James Saucier was indicted in August on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence with a deadly weapon. He was accused of shooting Tanya Saucier five times, including once in the face, a year ago.

“My client said he was defending himself,” Rafferty said.

James Saucier’s trial had been set for March 4.