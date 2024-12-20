Woman accused of murdering husband outside court amid divorce

Posted at 11:02 AM, December 20, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The estranged wife of a Mississippi man is in custody after she allegedly shot and killed him outside a courthouse following the conclusion of divorce proceedings between the two, authorities said.

Tanya Saucier booking photo

Tanya Saucier is accused of killing her husband outside of the courthouse where they had just gotten divorced. (Leonore County /Roswell Criminal Justice Center)

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. in the entryway of the Pearl River County Chancery Court in Poplarville, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was identified as James Ray Saucier, 62. His wife, Tanya Saucier, 49, was apprehended after the shooting and is being held at the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center in Poplarville on a charge of murder.

James Saucier’s attorney, Don Rafferty, said the couple’s divorce proceedings had just ended when gunfire broke out.

“I was handling some paperwork when things went crossways,” Rafferty told WLOX-TV.

Tanya Saucier’s attorney, state Rep. Jansen Owen, a Republican from Hattiesburg, said he was walking out of the building when his client opened fire.

“Basically, I left the courthouse and she opened fire. I did ultimately subdue her at which point she made threats against me,” Owen said. “I administered first aid as best I could to Mr. Saucier.”

Family member Johanna Peterson told WVUE-TV the family is distraught by what happened.

“It’s confusing for us, tragic,” Peterson said. “The family is in shock, as well as frustrated and enraged.”

Court documents show James Saucier was indicted in August on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence with a deadly weapon. He was accused of shooting Tanya Saucier five times, including once in the face, a year ago.

“My client said he was defending himself,” Rafferty said.

James Saucier’s trial had been set for March 4.

More In:

Related Stories

Splitscreen of a man testifying and a female defendant looking on.
play button

Amy Weiss’ Friend Wanted ‘Ghost Bike’ Removed From Accident Scene

Amy Weiss' friend testified about efforts to have a ghost bike removed from the corner where Ollie Stratton was hit. More

medical examiner demonstrates how gun was held
play button

Medical Examiner Demonstrates Position of Gun in Fatal Shooting

The medical examiner testified that the gun's position indicates that Gerald Radford was not acting in self-defense when he killed John Lay. More

Gerald Radford in court

Man charged with murder of gay man at dog park to stand trial in Florida

Gerald Radford testified at a hearing that he feared for his life when he killed John 'Walt' Lay at a Tampa dog park. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

Amy Weiss appears in court
Gerald Radford in court
Tanya Saucier booking photo

SCRIPPS NEWS