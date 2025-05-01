Woman faces sentencing for deadly shootout after carjacking

ST. LOUIS (Court TV) — A jury recommended a Missouri woman spend more than a decade behind bars for her involvement in a deadly shootout at a gas station.

Demesha Coleman had been indicted for murder but was convicted of the lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for the shooting that killed two people and injured another. The same jury that convicted Coleman recommended she be sentenced to 13 years in prison.

When Coleman’s Hyundai SUV was stolen from her home on the evening of Dec. 21, 2022, she tracked the vehicle’s GPS. She contacted 911 twice, but ultimately decided to pursue the car on her own. Coleman brought her 19-year-old son and followed the stolen Hyundai to a Speedie gas station, where they met a third armed man.

Prosecutors said that Coleman and the third man approached the stolen car, occupied by four people, and began shooting. Darius Jackson, 19, a passenger in the stolen car, was killed along with Joseph Farrar, 49, an innocent bystander.

At trial, Coleman’s attorney said that she was acting in self-defense and only fired shots when someone in the stolen car pointed a gun at her.

“This case underscores the risks of taking matters into your own hands,” St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore said following the verdict. “Mrs. Coleman’s reckless actions tragically resulted in two deaths and a critical injury. The jury’s recommended sentence holds the defendant responsible for this needless loss of life.”