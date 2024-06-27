Woman who allegedly shot her brother in the head faces murder charge

CABELL COUNTY, W. Va. (Court TV) — A West Virginia woman is charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly fatally shot her brother during a family altercation at a home in the early morning hours of June 24. Seira Harmon is expected to appear at a preliminary hearing on July 1.

Harmon, 25, called 911 at about 12:30 a.m. the morning of the shooting and notified dispatchers that she had shot William Harmon III.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Court TV, the first deputy to arrive on the scene spotted a red Ford F-150 in the road with a deceased William III, 31, bleeding from the head, lying face up on the asphalt.

Another male was spotted lying off the road, in the driveway next to a silver Dodge Stratus. He was later identified as Seira’s fiancé, Aaron Porter. Porter was passed out with injuries to his hands and face.

A third male was spotted leaning against the trunk of the Dodge Stratus and bleeding from one hand. He was later identified as William Wayne Harmon II, the victim’s father.

Seira was on the scene as well, and according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, enough evidence existed to charge her with murder.

Detectives are still working to piece together what led to the altercation, but Sheriff Zerkle said alcohol was a factor. The criminal complaint further stated that Seira told responding officers William III had held Aaron at gunpoint. She told them that she thought the gun’s safety was on and that she only pointed it at her brother because he was aiming a gun at her fiancé.

The gun that killed William III was found in a bush outside the house. According to the complaint, Seira had tossed the firearm into the bush. In addition, four spent bullet casings were located at Seira’s feet.

Deputies said they also found a gun under the center console of William III’s vehicle along with two spent casings. The state medical examiner is planning to conduct an autopsy at which additional evidence will be gathered for analysis, including gunshot residue.

Seira is currently being held without bail in the Western Regional Jail in Cabell County. If convicted, she faces life in prison.