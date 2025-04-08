interview with a killer season 2 banner

Closing Arguments Continue in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

Closing arguments continue in Monica Sementilli's trial. She's accused in the murder of her husband, Fabio Sementilli. Prosecutors say Monica and lover, Robert Baker, killed Fabio to continue an affair and cash in a life insurance policy. (4/8/25)

Celebrities on Trial, Killer Spouses, Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

The Sementillis

long-haired, bearded man on a stage with a microphone

Russell Brand Charged with Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK

Black man in a colorful cardigan that looks really soft and expensive.

Judge Won't Revoke Young Thug's Probation Over Viral Social Media Post

Gene Hackman's publicist

Gene Hackman's Publicist Describes Actor's Desire For Privacy

graphic image of a show's title and logo

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Old cowboy

Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

victoria goodwin appears in court

Victoria Goodwin Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

photo of Cain Velasquez in UFC ring

Ex-UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Sentenced For Shooting

alexander brothers accuser speaks out

Nurse Discusses Rape Allegations Against Oren Alexander

gary busey appears in court via zoom

Actor Gary Busey In Court for Sexual Contact Charges

close-up photo of a male with a mictophone

Texas Attorney Tony Buzbee Files to Withdraw From 15 Diddy Lawsuits

splitscreen of two young black males who appear to be celebrities.

Record Label Files to Dismiss Drake's Suit Over Kendrick Lamar Song

