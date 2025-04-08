Closing Arguments Continue in Celebrity Stylist Murder Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Closing arguments continue in Monica Sementilli's trial. She's accused in the murder of her husband, Fabio Sementilli. Prosecutors say Monica and lover, Robert Baker, killed Fabio to continue an affair and cash in a life insurance policy. (4/8/25)
Do you want to continue watching?