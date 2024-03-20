Alec Baldwin Plea Deal Offer Withdrawn Last Year

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
New Mexico prosecutors reportedly offered Baldwin a plea deal in the "Rust" set shooting case last year, but abruptly withdrew it a week later. Baldwin's attorney says it was identical to the offer given to the film's assistant director. (3/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?