Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Murder of Young Dolph: Verdict is In

A verdict is reached in the trial of Justin Johnson, who was charged in the murder of rapper Young Dolph. Johnson was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction. (9/26/24) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Justin Johnson

Murder of Young Dolph: Verdict is In

press conference with two women

Thalia Graves Files New Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest footage.

Hotel Surveillance Footage Shows Arrest of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Ordered Held Without Bail

Splitscreen with photos of 2 men: One is a close-up of a man on a red carpet, the other if a man at a podium delivering a presser.

U.S. Attorney Outlines Allegations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

man smiles on red carpet

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested After Federal Indictment

man speaks at press conference

Justin Timberlake Says He Learned From Mistake After Entering Plea

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Expected to Enter Plea in DWI Case

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Will Not Be Reopened

Woman lawyer in green dress

Former 'Rust' Prosecutor Erlinda Johnson Speaks Out

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

MORE VIDEOS