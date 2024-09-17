Victim to Verdict Season 2 Banner

U.S. Attorney Outlines Allegations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Combs, indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, was taken into custody by Homeland Security. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams detailed allegations, describing sex performances known as "freak offs" in which women were exploited. (9/17/24) MORE

Celebrities on Trial, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Splitscreen with photos of 2 men: One is a close-up of a man on a red carpet, the other if a man at a podium delivering a presser.

U.S. Attorney Outlines Allegations Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

man smiles on red carpet

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested After Federal Indictment

man speaks at press conference

Justin Timberlake Says He Learned From Mistake After Entering Plea

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Expected to Enter Plea in DWI Case

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Case Will Not Be Reopened

Woman lawyer in green dress

Former 'Rust' Prosecutor Erlinda Johnson Speaks Out

Older gentleman with grey, slicked-back hair, sharp suit and thick black glasses sits at defense table

State Wants Judge to Reconsider Dismissal of Case Against Alec Baldwin

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Pleads No Contest Ahead of Trial

Justin Timberlake sings into a microphone

Justin Timberlake's License Suspended at Court Hearing

photos of 3 men

How Believable is Keefe D's Diddy Accusation?

Justin Timberlake DWI Denial

Justin Timberlake’s Lawyer: He Was Not Intoxicated During Arrest

MORE VIDEOS