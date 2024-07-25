Alexee Trevizo's Attorney Joins Court TV

The case against Alexee Trevizo, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn baby, is examined by Vinnie Politan. He talks with Trevizo's attorney, Gary Mitchell who shares what happened inside the hospital bathroom. (7   MORE

Family of Murdered Teen Speaks Out

Black Swan Murder Trial: Judge Admonishes Defense Attorney

Police Arrest Ex-Boyfriend of Murdered Teen

Doug Benefield's daughter, Eva Benefield, takes the stand on day one of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Douglas Benefield.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

John Sant takes the stand in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Sant, Ashley Benefield's neighbor at the time of the shooting, takes the stand as the jury listens to the 911 call he made on Ashley's behalf.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Jury Listens to 911 Call From Night in Question

Should Baldwin Leave Well Enough Alone?

Bodycam Reveals Chaotic Officer-Involved Shooting

Juror Speaks Out About Marcia Thompson Trial

The 'Black Swan' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Jury deliberations lasted a little over four hours in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial where Marcia Thompson is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Verdict Reached in Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Sarah Boone Writes Letter With 'Want Ad' Requesting a New Attorney

