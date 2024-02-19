Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial Begins This Week

- Watch Live
Armorer Hannah Gutierrez is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust." Gutierrez supplied Alec Baldwin with the gun that killed Hutchins. (2/19/24) MORE
