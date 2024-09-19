Body Found in Search Area Believed To Be Joseph Couch

Law enforcement announced they believe a body found today in the wilderness is that of Joseph Couch. A massive manhunt has been underway for Couch since September 7. Couch is accused of opening fire at three different locations along I-75. (9/18/24) MORE

Assault

Latest Videos

Joseph Couch

Body Found in Search Area Believed To Be Joseph Couch

Kevin Sehmer Sentenced

Defendant in Tattoo Punch Murder Trial Is Sentenced

Kevin Sehmer speaks

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Kevin Sehmer Speaks Before Sentencing

Jennifer Davies makes victim impact statement

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Victim Impact Statements

Deobra Redden Pleads Guilty

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Defendant Suddenly Pleads Guilty

Deobra Redden opening statements

Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Deobra Redden in court.

Jury Selection Begins in Judge Jumper Attempted Murder Trial

woman testifying on the stand

Accuser Testifies in Rape Trial of Ex-Youth Detention Center Employee

Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin Moved to Federal Prison in Texas

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Pleads No Contest Ahead of Trial

Susan Lorincz verdict.

Verdict Reached in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

man in orange jumpsuit

Zion Teasley Charged in 2020 Stabbing

MORE VIDEOS