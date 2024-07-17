Body Language Breakdown: Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In this episode of Opening Statements with Julie Grant, an expert explains how body language suggests Marcia Thompson is reliving trauma from domestic abuse as she listens to evidence in her murder trial. (7/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?