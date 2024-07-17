Body Language Breakdown: Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

In this episode of Opening Statements with Julie Grant, an expert explains how body language suggests Marcia Thompson is reliving trauma from domestic abuse as she listens to evidence in her murder trial. (7/17/24)   MORE

Ashley Benefield appears at a pre-trial hearing as supporters gather ahead of the Black Swan Murder Trial. Jury selection begins on July 22, as Benefield faces trial on charges she murdered her husband, Douglas.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Ashley Benefield Appears at Pre-Trial Hearing

Scott Peterson Continues Quest for New Trial

Hannah Gutierrez's Lawyer Details Missing Evidence in New Motion

Court TV takes a look at the 'We Stand With Ashley' movement as the Black Swan Murder Trial approaches. Ashley Benefield, 32, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of her husband, Douglas Benefield, 58 in Sept. 2020.

Black Swan Murder Trial: A Look at the "We Stand With Ashley Movement"

The jury told the judge that they couldn't reach a decision, which led to an Allen charge. A juror is also going to be replaced in the Synagogue Leader Murder Trial.

Synagogue Leader Murder Trial: Jury Deadlocked on Verdict

The judge overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against Young Thug and others in Atlanta has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.

Judge in Young Thug Racketeering Trial Removed from Case

Attorney Gary Zerola at his rape sentencing.

Ex-Boston Attorney Named ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Sentenced for Rape

Abused Wife or Murderer Trial: Opening Statements

FBI Investigating Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Bail Denied for Former NFL Player, Daniel Muir and Wife

Special Prosecutor Says It Was Right to Dismiss Case Against Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez's defense attorney Jason Bowles said he plans on filing a motion for a new trial for Gutierrez on Monday. Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie 'Rust.' 

Hannah Gutierrez's Defense Attorney Jason Bowles Joins Court TV

