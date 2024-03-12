Bodycam Shows Dan Howard’s Reaction to Wife’s Death

The jury sees body-worn camera footage from Deputy Benjamin Wheeler of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. He testifies about the night he discovered Dan Howard’s wife Kendy dead in the bathtub from an apparent gunshot wound. (3/6/24)   MORE

Bodycam Shows Dan Howard’s Reaction to Wife’s Death

A jury deliberated before returning a verdict for Jesse Alvarez, who's accused in the 2021 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend's new fiancé.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Jesse Alvarez took the stand and told jurors that undiagnosed autism played a part in his obsession with ex-girlfriend.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Defendant Jesse Alvarez Takes the Stand

Jesse Milton Alvarez's apparent obsession with ex-girlfriend Amy Gembara led to him killing her fiancé.

Jesse Alvarez's Apparent Obsession with Ex-Girlfriend Led to Killing

Amy Gembara, takes the stand in the Lover Stalker Murder Trial.

Lover Stalker Murder Trial: Ex-Girlfriend Amy Gembara Takes the Stand

Defense Attorney Jeff Laybourne delivers opening statement

Opening Statements: Defense Pins Murder Solely on Ex-Husband

Prosecutor Felicia Easter delivers opening statements

Opening Statements: Bogus Pizza Order ‘Lured Victim’ to Her Death

Keith Agee testifies in court

Keith Agee Tells Jury He Felt 'Hurt, Betrayed, Mad'

Keith Agee getting arrested

Bodycam Footage Shows Tense Moment of Keith Agee’s Arrest

Keith Agee in court

Jury Hears Keith Agee’s 911 Call to Turn Himself In

Gareth Pursehouse sentencing

CA v. Gareth Pursehouse: Sentencing

Donna Adelson

Donna Adelson Requests Emergency Motion for Psych Evaluation

