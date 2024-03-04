ID v. Daniel Howard: Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — An ex-Idaho trooper accused of killing his wife will now stand trial.

Daniel Howard surrendered to authorities in April 2023, two years after his wife was fatally shot. He is charged with first-degree murder and domestic battery, according to a press release.

Investigators said on Feb. 2, 2021, Howard called 911 to report that Kendy Howard, 52, had shot herself, reported Coeur d’Alene Press. An investigation reportedly led authorities to believe the fatal gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

In 2014, Howard was suspended and resigned from the Idaho State Police (ISP) after he was hit with multiple charges, including grand theft, in Kootenai and Bonner counties, an ISP press release stated.

In 2015, he was given a suspended sentence of three years in prison and put on probation after being ordered to serve 120 days in jail and perform 600 hours of community service, according to The Spokesman-Review. The charges included accusations that he harassed and threatened to kill his wife’s alleged lover and that he stole ammunition from the Idaho State Police.

In Dec., Howard was released from jail while awaiting trial on a property bond, reported KREM. His trial is scheduled to begin March 4.