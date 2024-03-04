ID v. Daniel Howard: Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial

Posted at 11:38 AM, March 4, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — An ex-Idaho trooper accused of killing his wife will now stand trial.

Daniel Howard surrendered to authorities in April 2023, two years after his wife was fatally shot. He is charged with first-degree murder and domestic battery, according to a press release.

Daniel Howard mugshot

This April 21, 2023 booking photo provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office shows Daniel C. Howard. (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said on Feb. 2, 2021, Howard called 911 to report that Kendy Howard, 52, had shot herself, reported Coeur d’Alene Press. An investigation reportedly led authorities to believe the fatal gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

In 2014, Howard was suspended and resigned from the Idaho State Police (ISP) after he was hit with multiple charges, including grand theft, in Kootenai and Bonner counties, an ISP press release stated.

In 2015, he was given a suspended sentence of three years in prison and put on probation after being ordered to serve 120 days in jail and perform 600 hours of community service, according to The Spokesman-Review. The charges included accusations that he harassed and threatened to kill his wife’s alleged lover and that he stole ammunition from the Idaho State Police.

In Dec., Howard was released from jail while awaiting trial on a property bond, reported KREM. His trial is scheduled to begin March 4.

More In:

Related Stories

Booking photo of Genevieve Ellen Springer

North Carolina woman accused of murdering 4-year-old twins

Genevieve Ellen Springer was arrested after the father of her 4-year-old twin boys found the children's bodies. More

Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand.

School Shooter Mom Trial: Jennifer Crumbley Takes The Stand

On this week’s Court TV Podcast, you’ll hear Jennifer Crumbley, the Oxford school shooter's mother, testify in her own defense. More

Rebecca Smith testifies in Hannah Gutierrez's trial

‘It Definitely Was Not Sugar’: Witness Says Gutierrez Gave Her Drugs

Rebecca Smith, who worked on the set of 'Rust,' said that Hannah Gutierrez handed her a bag of powder to hold for her. More

TRENDING

Hannah Gutierrez, center, sits with her attorney Jason Bowles, left,
Photo of Stephan Sterns
Photo of Harmony Montgomery
Hannah Gutierrez in court as interrogation video is played.

LATEST NEWS

Lindsay shiver is seen smiling in the Bahamas
Booking photo of Genevieve Ellen Springer
Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand.
Booking photo of Cornelius Green

SCRIPPS NEWS

Air National Guard member pleads guilty to leaking military secrets
Death of Mitch McConnell's sister-in-law being investigated
Police shoot 1 in gunfight outside Six Flags Over Georgia amid brawl