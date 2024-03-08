Forensic Medical Specialist Debunks Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Claim

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
VIDEO: In 2021, Daniel Howard reported that his wife shot herself, however, further investigations led authorities to believe the victim was asphyxiated and that the fatal gunshot wound was not self inflicted. (3/8/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?