Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 17 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Melani Pawlowski takes the stand and said detectives covering the case were labeled 'dark,' by Chad Daybell, referring to law enforcement as corrupt. Jurors hear phone recordings between Ian Pawlowski, Melani, Chad and Lori Vallow. (5/6/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?