Ex-Idaho trooper standing trial in wife’s death arrested at airport

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (Court TV) — An ex-Idaho trooper standing trial in the death of his estranged wife was arrested at an airport Friday night.

Daniel Howard was out on bond while standing trial in Kootenai County, Idaho. Court was dark Friday in his murder case due to a defense witness not being available until Monday. That night, Howard was arrested by Spokane International Airport Police in Washington state. As part of Howard’s bond conditions, he was prohibited from coming within two miles of the airport. He was booked as a fugitive, according to jail records.

On Saturday, Howard was released from the Spokane County Jail by court order. Jail records indicate he’s now in custody at the Kootenai County Jail. As Howard’s murder trial resumed Monday, his defense attorney explained he was “following an individual returning a rental car” and had no bags or a plane ticket. His defense also said Howard “was not even in the airport itself….he was in the rental car exchange.”

Howard is accused in the death of 52-year-old Kendy Howard. Prosecutors say on Feb. 2, 2021, Howard called 911 to report Kendy had shot herself. An investigation revealed the fatal gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. Howard surrendered to authorities in April 2023. He’s standing trial on a charge of first-degree murder and domestic battery.