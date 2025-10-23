Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

Christopher Scholtes Pleads Guilty to Murder in Daughter's Hot Car Death

Christopher Scholtes appeared in court to change his plea to guilty in the hot car death of his 2-year-old daughter, Parker. Scholtes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional/knowing child abuse. (10/23/25) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Arizona dad Christopher Shultis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the hot car death of his toddler daughter. Scholtes spent 3.5 hours playing video games while the 2-year-old was dying, He faces 20-30 years in prison.

