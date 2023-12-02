Closing Arguments Investigates the Murder of Jared Bridegan

Husband and wife Mario Fernandez Saldana and Shanna Gardner are accused of killing Gardner's ex-husband, Jared Bridegan. The couple is being tried together, but had back-to-back court appearances today. Gardner's attorney is Jose Baez. (12/1/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

Shana Gardner and Mario Fernandez Saldana.

Closing Arguments Investigates the Murder of Jared Bridegan

Jose Baez speaks to the media after Shanna Gardner's court appearance.

Jose Baez Speaks After Shanna Gardner's First Court Appearance

Jose Baez stands with Shanna Gardner in court

Shanna Gardner Waives Speedy Trial at Hearing with Husband

photos of shanna gardner and mario fernandez saldana with Matt johnson

Couple Accused of Murdering Microsoft Executive to Appear in Court

GFX about Charlie Adelson's jailhouse phone calls to his mom.

Charlie Adelson's 35 Hours of Jail Calls to His Mom

side by side photos of henry tenon, mario saldana and shanna gardner

From Ex-Wife to Hitman: Connecting Shanna Gardner to Henry Tenon

side by side photos of dan markel and donna adelson

A Look Inside the Adelson Family Dynamics

Donna Adelson Leon County arraignment.

Donna Adelson Arraignment

Booking photo of donna adelson

Records: Donna Adelson Transferred From Miami

photos of mario saldana and shanna gardner

Suspect in Microsoft Executive's Murder Wants Prosecution Disqualified

split screen of wendi and charlie adelson

Could Wendi Adelson Face Perjury Charges?

split screen of donna adelson in court and ruth markel

Ruth Markel Reacts to Donna Adelson's Arrest, Indictment

MORE VIDEOS