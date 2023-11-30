Shanna Gardner to join husband for first joint court appearance in murder case

By LAUREN SILVER and GRACE WONG

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Court TV) — A couple charged with arranging the murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan will appear in court on Friday together for the first time.

Mario Fernandez Saldana and his wife, Shanna Gardner, are charged with murder and facing potential death sentences if convicted of murder and conspiracy in Bridegan’s death. Bridegan and Gardner had previously been married and shared custody of two children.

Bridegan was shot and killed after dropping the children off at his ex-wife’s home, just moments after speaking with his current wife on the phone. Henry Tenon pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger that night and has agreed to testify against Saldana.

Prosecutors say that Tenon was a tenant in a property owned by Saldana and that the couple hired him to kill Bridegan because of ongoing custody issues.

The defense is expected to litigate a Motion to Disqualify the Duval County Prosecutor’s Office at Friday’s court hearing. The defense alleges that in executing the search warrants against Saldana’s phone and devices, the state mined and viewed data that included privileged communications between Saldana and his attorneys. Saldana was represented before his arrest. His lawyers had flagged prosecutors that any data recovered from his devices would include privileged communications.

The state agreed it would have a “taint team” remove attorney-client communications to prevent law enforcement from viewing the material and potentially using it against the defendant or defendants. The defense alleges that despite a court order, the government uploaded confidential communications to a cloud-based portal that dozens of people had access to.

Among the confidential items that the defense alleges have been breached include:

66 Emails between the defense and client (Saldana) that should have been redacted/removed

A Word document attachment labeled “Confidential Communication”

Sealed documents

A phone call between Shanna Gardner and her Washington attorney

Email exchanges between Gardner and her attorney Hank Cox

Saldana was arrested in March on multiple charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy, while his wife was arrested at her Washington State home in August. The process to extradite Gardner to Florida took several months, but when she arrived last month, she did so with one of the state’s most famous attorneys by her side. Gardner retained Jose Baez, who famously represented Casey Anthony, to represent her in the case.

Prosecutors have indicated they intend to try the couple together and said that they are pursuing the death penalty for both.

Saldana, who is represented by a different attorney, has filed a motion asking the judge to remove the prosecutors from the case after he alleges they improperly accessed privileged communications on his phone. In the motion, Saldana has asked for the entire Duval County State Attorney’s Office to be disqualified from trying the case.

Saldana and Gardner are expected to be in court on Friday morning. Court TV will bring you LIVE coverage.