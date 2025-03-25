Court TV Exclusive: Inmate Who Attacked Scott Peterson Speaks Out

Charles Miles told Vinnie Politan what really happened when he attacked Scott Peterson and "beat him to the ground." Peterson, who's serving life without parole for murdering his wife and unborn son, was playing pickleball at the time. (3/24/25) MORE

