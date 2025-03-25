Inmate who attacked Scott Peterson tells his side of the story

IONE, Calif. (Court TV) — The fellow inmate who got into a brawl with Scott Peterson earlier this month has spoken exclusively to Court TV.

In a phone interview with Vinnie Politan, Charles Miles told his side of the story, clearing up a few misconceptions along the way. For starters, the altercation was NOT about pickleball. According to Miles, Peterson was playing pickleball at the time of the scuffle, but Miles was not. When he and his cellmate walked by Peterson as he was playing, Miles said, his cellmate suddenly blurted out, “Hey! There’s the baby killer.”

Peterson, 52, is serving life without parole for the December 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the couple’s unborn son, Conner.

According to Miles, 39, on the afternoon of March 9, Peterson began to run toward him aggressively. At first, Miles thought Peterson was wielding a weapon which turned out to be a pickleball paddle. Peterson was trying to get the ball, but Miles thought they were going to crash so he “went into attack mode” and “just started swinging at him.”

Miles insisted, however, that Peterson made the first contact. Miles said he attacked Peterson because he was invading his personal space. The two struggled, but Miles said he eventually overpowered Peterson.

“I beat the hell out of him. I beat him down to the ground.”

WATCH | Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Corrections officers stepped in, said Miles, and broke up the fight with chemical agents. Miles and Peterson were then placed in a row of cells referred to as “cages,” just two cells away from one another. The other cages were empty, so the two inmates eventually began chatting, and ended up speaking for two hours.

Miles wound up confiding in Peterson, saying he was trying to improve himself, and a primal urge came out because he feels the need to protect women and children.

Miles, an admitted gang member who’s doing time for murder, explained that unofficial rules among the general population dictate that certain crimes are particularly abhorrent. Miles confessed that he has a history of beating up child molesters, child killers, and basically anyone who brings harm onto women and children. (Peterson, for the record, has never been accused of child molestation).

According to Miles, Peterson still maintains his innocence, and insisted he did not kill Laci and Conner. Miles dropped the subject, partly because Peterson has a wealthy family so he has “all the money in the world in here.” This apparently gives him a certain level of power, and Miles doesn’t want to lose any of his privileges.

The two men ended up shaking hands when they were sent back to the general population. Since then, there have been no problems between them.

Upon reflection, Miles told Politan that he believes the incident with Peterson was “God’s plan.” He said that the night before the attack, he “felt the need to pray to God for the many wrongs I’ve done.” Miles asked God to send him a sign, and doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that he and Peterson crossed paths the next day.

Politan encouraged Miles to keep the peace, saying, “You don’t want to penalize your life because of what someone did in their life.”

Miles assured Politan that he’s done acting line a vigilante and is hanging his gloves up.

“Have you thought about picking up a pickleball racquet?,” asked Politan, an avid pickleball player who suggested that Miles and Peterson could perhaps play doubles.

Miles, who could possibly get a chance at parole in two years, took another moment to explain how he’s turned his life around. He said his girlfriend, Tessa Morado, and her children are his inspiration, and he wants to be a better man for them.