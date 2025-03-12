Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Scott Peterson suffered minor injuries during a pickleball dispute with a fellow inmate Sunday at California's Mule Creek State Prison, where he's serving life without parole for murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and unborn son. (3/11/25) MORE

Assault, Killer Parents, Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Lori Vallow Daybell sits with attorney in court

Judge Allows Cameras For Trial Over Lori Daybell's Objections

photo of monica sementilli and robert baker

'I Love You': Monica Sementilli's Jail Calls With Robert Baker

Splitscreen: inmate on Zoom and a judge at the bench

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

screenshot of a text message

Mistrial Declared in Murder Case of Judge Who Admitted He Shot His Wife

woman interviewed plus photo of tank

Dee Warner's Friend: Police Knew About Tank Before Body Was Found

Rex Conner and photo of Lori Vallow Daybell

Rex Conner: 'My Expectations of Lori [Daybell] Are Very Low'

graphic image promoting a TV show

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 4: 'Racial Tension'

splitscreen: middle-aged female defendant watches young Black male witness testify.

Sementilli Codefendant on Cross: ‘Like a Dummy I Went Along With It’

Christopher Austin

Christopher Austin Describes the Fabio Sementilli Stabbing

female defendant and and male testifying on stand

Co-Defendant Christopher Austin Testifies in Fabio Sementilli Murder

Jennifer Gledhill Hearing

Jennifer Gledhill, Accused of Murdering Husband, Attends Pretrial Hearing

MORE VIDEOS