Demetrius Haley's Defense: 'This Case is Messy, This Case is Real-Life'

Stephen Leffler, Demetrius Haley's defense attorney, said there was no indication that Haley was "doing anything other than police work" by trying to handcuff Tyre Nichols, urging jurors to consider each defendant separately. (5/6/25) MORE

Prosecutor Details 'Smoke & Mirrors' in Tyre Nichols Murder Case

Justin Smith's Attorney Puts Blame On Emmitt Martin & Tyre Nichols

Defense Attorney: Tadarrius Bean's Life Is in Your Hands

'Help Me': Prosecution Plays Tyre Nichols' Last Words For The Jury

preston hemphill testifies

Ex-Cop Preston Hemphill Heard 'Let Go of My Gun' During Tyre Nichols' Arrest

Medical Examiner Details Tyre Nichols' Fatal Blunt Force Injuries

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Faces Cross-Examination in Tyre Nichols Murder Trial

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Testifies to Beating Tyre Nichols With Baton

Tyre Nichols' Mother When Told Son Was Dead: 'I Just Lost It, I lost It'

Defense: Tyre Nichols' Death A Tragedy, Not Criminal

Tadarrius Bean's Attorney: Officers Were 'Trying To Do Their Job'

