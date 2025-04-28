TN v. Bean, et al.: Beating of Tyre Nichols Murder Trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/Court TV) — Three former police officers are standing trial in state court in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

An out-of-town jury will hear the case against former Memphis Police Department officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith, who have pleaded not guilty and already face the prospect of years behind bars after they were convicted of federal charges last year.

The officers are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Police video showed five officers pepper-spraying Nichols, 29, and hitting him with a Taser before he ran away from the traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2023. The officers chased down Nichols and kicked, punched and hit him with a police baton steps from his home as he called out for his mother. The video showed the officers milling about, talking and laughing as Nichols struggled.

Nichols died three days after the beating. The five officers were fired, charged in state court with murder, and indicted by a federal grand jury on civil rights and witness tampering charges.

Two other officers, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., also have been charged but will not stand trial with their former colleagues. Martin and Mills are expected to change their not guilty pleas in state court, according to lawyers involved in the case. Martin and Mills pleaded guilty to the federal charges as part of deals with prosecutors.

The other three officers were convicted in October of witness tampering related to the cover-up of the beating. Bean and Smith were acquitted of civil rights charges of using excessive force and being indifferent to Nichols’ serious injuries. Haley was acquitted of violating Nichols’ civil rights, causing death, but he was convicted of two lesser charges of violating his civil rights, causing bodily injury. Sentencings for all five officers in the federal case is expected after the state trial.

The five officers were part of a crime suppression team called the Scorpion Unit that has since been disbanded. The team targeted drugs, illegal guns and violent offenders, with the goal of amassing arrests, while sometimes using force against unarmed people.