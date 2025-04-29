Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Testifies to Beating Tyre Nichols With Baton

Former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr., who is also charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, testified about beating Nichols with a baton after he pepper-sprayed himself. Mills is not standing trial with his former colleagues after taking a ple MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Police Brutality

Latest Videos

desmond mills testifies

Ex-Cop Desmond Mills Testifies to Beating Tyre Nichols With Baton

RowVaughn Wells

Tyre Nichols' Mother When Told Son Was Dead: 'I Just Lost It, I lost It'

two men in court

Defense: Tyre Nichols' Death A Tragedy, Not Criminal

Tadarrius Bean in court

Tadarrius Bean's Attorney: Officers Were 'Trying To Do Their Job'

prosecution shows nichols beating video

Prosecution: Tyre Nichols' Head Injury 'Looked Like A Car Wreck'

Penny McCarthy arrested at gunpoint

Federal Agents Falsely Arrest Grandmother at Gunpoint

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey delivers opening statement

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statements

Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson in opening statements

Vet Kills Cop Murder Trial: Prosecution's Opening Statement

Tyreek Hill bodycam footage.

Controversial Traffic Stop of NFL Player Tyreek Hill

Roger Fortson, a U.S. Airman was killed by Fl. Deputy Eddie Duran.

Florida Deputy Who Shot, Killed US Airman Roger Fortson, Denied Bond

Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin Moved to Federal Prison in Texas

Thomas Lane and 3 defendants.

Thomas Lane Released From Federal Prison

MORE VIDEOS